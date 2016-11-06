Newsvine

4 ways to get things done faster with Cortana

Seeded by Rowan Stephens
Seeded on Sat Nov 5, 2016 10:11 PM
    Cortana is one of the most useful features of Windows 10. But if you weren't previously introduced to the Microsoft digital assistant via Windows Phone, you might have little idea how to take advantage of it. Here are a few ways you can use Cortana to streamline common tasks.

    1. Call on Cortana with your voice

    Cortana is always at your fingertips in Windows 10. But while you can type Cortana commands in the taskbar search box, it's much more efficient to use your voice.


    Summoning Cortana with your voice is far more efficient than typing commands.

